Dr Jitendra Calls For Creating Mass Awareness About New Start-Up Avenues Of Job & Vocation

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, there is need to create mass awareness about new Start-up avenues of job and vocation outside the government sector. He said, Sustainable Start-ups with livelihood linkages have revolutionary potential to change the face of New India.Addressing the 1st Foundation Day of CSIR-NIScPR (National institute of Science Communication and policy Research), Dr Jitendra Singh quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, “India is entering a golden age when it comes to start-ups and innovation”. The Minister said that PM Modi is a great communicator of Science and has great scientific temper in promoting start-up culture in a new transformative India.The Minister asked CSIR-NIScPR to come out with innovative ways of science communication in a country like India which is characterised by the diversity of language, religion, caste and creed. He said, the main aim of CSIR-NIScPR is to bring policy research and science communication together, which has happened from the merger of two well recognized institutes, CSIR-NISCAIR and CSIR-NISTADS.Dr Jitendra Singh said that our policy direction is towards building a knowledge based economy with development of a robust STI ecosystem that can create a new synergy in the country. The Minister lauded CSIR for helping and promoting Start-ups particularly rural development oriented ones providing huge income avenues to the youth. He expressed satisfaction that India is now the third country in the world with most unicorn Start-ups after the United States and China and hoped that soon India will be at the top slot, the way the innovation culture has caught the imagination of youth in the country. Any Start-up with a valuation of $1 billion or more is called a unicorn, he added.Referring to Prime Minister’s announcement of Digital Health Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August, 2021, Dr Jitendra Singh said, focus is also on making our health ecosystem holistic and enabling it to bring our traditional knowledge as part of the health and wellness. He said, the new institute NIScPR is very important in the time of such a transformative change and the Vision and Mission of the institute will help in bridging the gap between science-technology- innovation, policy research and communication.Dr Jitendra Singh happily noted that the rich legacy of the two institutes which together account for more than 100 years of existence, the new institute NIScPR stands on solid foundations. This was visible in the successful conduct of the 6th India International Science Festival 2020 covering 41 events online during COVID times. This international festival was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India and the Valedictory speech was given by the Vice President of India. It created 5 Guinness World Records, among them the largest attendance for a virtual science conference.Dr Jitendra Singh launched the new website of CSIR-NIScPR, CSIR Compendium of Technologies 2021, Technology Readiness Level 6 Compendium and CSIR Technologies for Rural Livelihood Building Atmanirbharta on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, DG, CSIR, Dr Shekhar C Mande commended the stellar role played by NIScPR in dissemination of Science Communication. He said, the new entity is marching ahead pursuing its aims and objectives with devotion.Professor Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR gave a brief outline of activities of the Institute in the last one year. She informed that the institute is developing programs through networking with different institutes in the country which are leading to activities such as joint projects, discussion papers etc. Creating Livelihood Opportunities in Rural Areas through CSIR Technologies is a Joint Venture between CSIR, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (IIT Delhi) and VIBHA. CSIR-NIScPR is working as a Nodal Lab in this initiative.The Science Reporter, Vigyan Pragati and Science Ki Duniya are 3 popular science magazines of NISCAIR which have helped students, researchers, and general public to understand science in a simple way.