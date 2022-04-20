Dr Jaishakar Arrives In Nepal To Co-Chair Nepal-India Joint Commission Meet

Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived here to co-chair the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi and Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya welcomed him.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Dr Jaishankar would co-chair the meeting wherein both the leaders would take stock of the entire gamut of India-Nepal bilateral relationship, Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987.

Its meetings were held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.

During his visit, Dr Jaishankar is expected to pay courtesy calls on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, sources said. UNI