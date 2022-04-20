Dr Harsh Vardhan, wife get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

On March 2, the Health Minister and wife Dr Nutan Goel received the first dose of the vaccine.

India rolled out its vaccination drive in the country on January 16. Only healthcare and frontline workers were allowed to be immunised in the first phase of the drive. In the second phase, which began on March 1, the government permitted those above 60 years and people above 45 with commodities to be inoculated.

The government has allowed all those above the age of 45 to be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1.

—UNI