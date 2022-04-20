Dr Darshana Joshi Honoured In The 5th Edition Of Women Transforming India Awards By NITI Aayog

Dr. Darshana Joshi, Founder and CEO of VigyanShaala from Almora Uttarakhand is among the 75 women honoured as Women Transforming India by the NITI Aayog.Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’. In recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors NITI Aayog has instituted Women Transforming India Awards.This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers. Click here to know more about the other awardees.Dr. Darshana Joshi, Almora, VigyanShaala InternationalDr. Darshana Joshi, Founder and CEO of VigyanShaala is determined to create equity in STEM education and opportunities for the most marginalised communities across India. Carefully developed ecosystems can reduce inequality and uplift the marginalized sections to build careers in STEM. The organisation is building unique ‘Phy-gital’ ecosystems addressing the STEM opportunity gap by Kalpana - She for STEM. This is a digital mentorship program bringing scientific opportunities for women and creating Rural STEM champions as part of their fellowship model. As a part of this initiative, there are physical science labs provided to rural STEM undergraduates which help them to work on innovative models under full support and mentorship. VigyanShaala has created a knowledge and inspiration pipeline which connects rural colleges to global Mentors by providing them hands-on laboratory experience and leadership training.Creating a better world through science, the mission of Vigyan Shaala is to enable innovators to achieve their dreams in STEM careers.