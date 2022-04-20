Dr Dang Labs' India's 1st drive through COVID-19 test Centre

New Delhi: In a first of its kind in the country, Dr Dang Labs on Monday launched a testing drive through a COVID-19 testing Centre on the western side of the national capital''s Punjabi Bagh area.

The testing Centre can conduct about 35-40 tests in a day. "This Centre ensures maximum safety and minimum exposure to both the patients and the sample collectors," said Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dang Labs.

When asked if more such Centres are coming up, Dang said, "More than volumes, we are looking at value i.e. in terms of patient safety but if the requirement comes in we will extend our work hours and make arrangements accordingly."

For getting yourself COVID tested at these centres, first you need to fill a form on the website and attach a government ID. Next, payment is done through digital means following which an appointment is given.

The whole process completes in less than half an hour and the reports thereafter are available online.

