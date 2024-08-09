Dr Annabelle Bennett to conduct hearing concerning Vinesh Phogat: CAS statement

The case, represented by Harish Salve, is ongoing, with the decision expected before the Games conclude.

New Delhi: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) through a media release stated that Vinesh Phogat matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today.

The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games.

Media release further stated that the applicant/Vinesh Phogat initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.

However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first.

The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal, stated a media release issued by CAS.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hopes for an Olympic silver medal remain alive after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted her appeal. This appeal followed her disqualification just before the gold medal bout in the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics.

Harish Salve, a renowned Indian lawyer, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the case concerning the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision. Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat's announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India. He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.

—ANI