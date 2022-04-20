Dr Ahmed Re-Elected As RLD State President

Lucknow: Dr Masood Ahmed was yet again elected as the party state president in the organisational polls of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Party's media In-charge Javed Ahmed on Thursday said the election of ten regional presidents were also announced wherein, Yashveer Singh from Hastinapur, Praveen Singh Deshwal from Ruhelkhand, Pradeep Chaudhary from Brij, Ram Sajivan Patel from Prayag, Ramesh Singh Sainthwar from Santkabir, Virendra Sakshi from Bundelkhand, Manjeet Singh from Tarai, Narendra Yadav from Kanur and Jitendra Singh from the Awadh area have been elected as presidents. UNI