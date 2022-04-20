DPS In Dehradun Not Functioning As Per Norms: NGO

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the DM Dehradun to check whether Delhi Public School in Ranipokhri, Dehradun is operating in accordance with the standards set out by the Uttarakhand government, and the report should be presented in three weeks. The court was hearing to a PIL filed by Parvatiya Puranutthan Society of Dehradun.

The Parvatiya Puranutthan Society has filed a petition in Uttarakhand High Court, stating that the management of DPS is playing with the future of the students. Thousand rupees are being demanded in the name of building development, which is against the rule. No school can take money from students in the name of development. It has also been said in the petition that no the permission has been obtained by the Uttarakhand government and the rules of the government are not being followed as well. The petition also stated that, the Chief Education Officer in his remark of February 22, 2019, had clearly forbid admissions, still admissions are being taken. Court has fixed next hearing three weeks later.