DPE Conducts Outreach Meeting At Nainital, Uttarakhand In Collaboration With NTPC

Mumbai / Nainital (The Hawk): Under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) to celebrate 75 years of independence, an out-reach meeting on MoU Dashboard was held on 28th April 2023 at Nainital, Uttarakhand. The program was organised by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Ministry of Finance, Government of India with NTPC as industry partner of the event.

Shri Pawan Kumar, Principal Adviser, DPE, Ministry of Finance, GoI chaired the conference.

Senior officials from DPE, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Atomic Energy, Director (Finance) NTPC, Director (Finance) PGCIL and Senior Executives of NTPC, PGCIL, NHPC, SJVN, NLC, NPCIL, Grid India & AAI attended the meeting.

Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), NTPC welcomed the delegates and in his address highlighted that NTPC is meeting around ~24% of India’s power requirement with just ~17% of the installed generation capacity of the country. He elaborated NTPC’s plan to add 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 in line with the country’s aim for non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.