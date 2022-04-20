Dozens of far-flung, remote areas remain cutoff in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Border towns of Keran, Karnah, Tanghdar and Machil were among dozens of far-flung and remote villages in north Kashmir which remained cutoff from rest of the valley for the third successive day on Wednesday due to slippery road conditions following accumulation of fresh snow.

Meanwhile, the border town Gurez and its adjoining areas in Bandipora remained cut off from rest of the valley since November 14 due to accumulation of about three to four feet of snow.

"Traffic to dozens of far-flung and remote villages, including Machil, Kernah, Keran and Tanghdar, remained suspended for the third successive day on Wednesday due to slippery road conditions following accumulation of fresh snow," an official of Police Control Room (PCR), Kupwara, told UNI over phone.

He said Sadhna top received about 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall overnight while about 8 inches of fresh snow accumulated at Phirkiyan pass and Z gali. "About three to four feet of snow has accumulated on these roads during the last about three days. The snow has frozen due to sub-zero night temperature, hampering road clearance operation," he added.

This is the third time that traffic was suspended to these far flung and remote border areas due to snowfall this month. The traffic to Machil, Kernah, Keran and Tanghdar was restored last week after remaining suspended for several days due to slippery road conditions.

An official of Police Control Room (PCR) from Bandipora told UNI that Gurez, which is surrounded from Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK) from three sides, remained closed for traffic since November 14. "Razdan pass, connecting Gurez, Neeru and dozens of other areas near LoC with district headquarters Bandipora, also received fresh intermittent snowfall since Sunday night hampering the snow clearance operation," he said.

He said Razdan pass received 2 feet of fresh snowfall while other places, including Dawar and Tulail Valley, also recorded a foot of fresh snow. "It is highly unlikely that traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road will be restored any time soon," he added.

—UNI