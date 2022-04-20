Dovizioso looking to increase lead in 'crazy' MotoGP season

Misano: MotoGP world championship leader Andrea Dovizioso has said that he is happy with the test he had ahead of the second chance he is getting at Misano in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Dovizioso managed to finish seventh at the San Marino GP held at the same track last week and is hoping for an improved result to extend his championship lead in what is turning out to be a tightly contested season in the absence of the dominant Marc Marquez.

"Yes, the championship is crazy. A lot of up and down for everybody, which is why we are very close," said Dovizioso ahead of the race weekend. "I'm happy to be in this position at this moment of the championship, but for sure we have to make a step to be able to fight.

"I'm really happy about Tuesday's test, we had two targets and we achieved those two targets. I'm really happy about that, my speed was really good. A lot of riders did a really good pace."

Dovizioso said that the team was able to understand which corners he wasn't good enough last time out was able to do better.

"We changed the set-up to allow me to help me in a better way and we tried something on the bike, a new piece, and it was a bit better. Overall the feeling is better than Sunday for sure, but there are a lot of really fast riders, especially after Misano 1," he said. Qualifiers for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be aired live on Eurosport on Saturday from 4.pm followed by the final race on Sunday from 2.15pm.

–IANS