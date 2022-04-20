Double Murder In Etawah

Etawah: Tension gripped Basrehar area of the district where two sisters were shot dead by unidentified criminals on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the sisters went for answering nature's call on Monday evening but did not return. Their bodies were recovered this morning.

SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi, who has rushed to the spot, said the reason behind the killing was yet to be known. "Police was investigating the crime and very soon, the culprits would be nabbed," he said.

A forensic team of the police was also engaged for examining the incident spot. UNI