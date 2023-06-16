Double-engine govt failing people of Manipur: Cong

New Delhi: On Friday, the Congress blasted the "double engine" BJP regimes in Manipur and Delhi, demanding to know when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the violence in the state and issue an appeal for calm.

According to Congress leader P Chidambaram, "the double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur" just as it did in Karnataka, when the BJP was voted out of office.

"We're down to one engine (the state) here. The other engine, codenamed "Centre," has uncoupled and is currently taking refuge in the loco shed. All of Manipur's citizens, it seems, have lost faith in Mr. Biren Singh. It is also clear, as he pointed out in a tweet, that Mr. Narendra Modi is not interested in engaging with the people of Manipur or even attempting to make peace over the situation. —Inputs from Agencies