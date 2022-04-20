DoT conducts an awareness campaign against Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters in New Delhi / NCR

Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters lead to increased incidence of call drops and lower data speeds thus degrading service experience for majority of customers in the area

New Delhi (The Hawk): Wireless Monitoring Organization (WMO), Department of Telecom (DoT) and International Monitoring Station along with a joint team of local administration and mobile operators conducted awareness campaign in several locations in New Delhi NCR regions. The campaign took place today in Noida, South Extension Part 2, Safdarjung Enclave, Krishna Nagar and Masjid Moth. The WMO and the local administration informed people regarding the strict action & penalties that may be imposed on owners of several premises who have installed these illegal repeaters.

Illegal mobile signal repeaters have become a major nuisance and are one of the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues like call drops and low data speeds. When an illegal booster is installed, it interferes with the existing network signals resulting in call drops, low data quality, compromised speed and what not. Despite multiple notices, mobile boosters continue to be sold and installed illegally in India. There is a lack of awareness among citizens around the installation of these boosters and laws/regulations need to be communicated as well.

Speaking on the inspection Arvind Mrinu, IRRS, engineer-in-charge, IMS Delhi, said, “We have started an awareness drive under the guidance of Shri R K Saxena, Director, WMO to create awareness among people about the harmful effect of wideband boosters that are installed illegally at various places in New Delhi/NCR. These wideband boosters also negatively impact the signals provided by Telecom Operators. During the awareness campaign, people voluntarily surrendered repeaters and reported about improvement in network connectivity in their areas. We request Delhiites to connect with their Telecom Operators for any issues related to network signals. ”

According to Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) of DoT, the installation, possession or selling of illegal repeaters is a punishable offence as per Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Mobile operators invest heavily in acquisition of spectrum & network rollout to enhance customer experience however the illegal boosters cause interference with the mobile network. Authorities were called to crack down on these installations and take strict action.