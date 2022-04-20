Doordarshan, Akashwani Have Turned Into 'His Modi Voice': Mayawati

Lucknow: Urging judicial intervention into the 'illegal' attitude of the Narendra Modi government in targeting their critics, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Friday said that Doordarshan and Akashwani have turned into a 'His Modi Voice' in the country. "It is very unfortunate that people have lost their democratic rights to criticise the policies of the government. FIR against south based actor Prakash Raj and arrest of a Dalit youth in Shamli proves that the party was trying to crush any criticism through undemocratic way. Now, only the judiciary can intervene and save the peoples' right," she said. In a statement here today, Ms Mayawati said that the government media-- Doordarshan and Akashwani-- have now turned into a Modi voice, while the BJP &company was only conspiring against the people who are opposed to their anti-people policies. Talking about the failed governance in UP, she said that even governor has expressed his dissatisfaction on the law and order situation in the state. "This BJP government has failed to deliver and not it was only trying to incite communal bickering between two communities or encouraging caste clashes," she alleged. UNI