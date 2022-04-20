Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal Urges CM To Re- Examine Increase In Time Of Closure Of Markets

Dehradun: A meeting of the Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was held on Monday which decided that the market would be closed on Monday at 4 PM, but from Tuesday the traders can open their shops till 7:00 PM if they wish to do so. Sunil Mason who is the General Secretary of the Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal appealed to the Chief Minister that the Dehradun area should be examined and any decision on increasing the time limit of the market should be taken after that. The traders have said that increasing the market time is a sensitive issue as Coronavirus is not over and the government should not become insensitive. The traders feel that the conditions of Dehradun are like Red Zone area but it has been put in the Orange zone. In reality Dehradun is being treated as a Green zone. They have asked the Chief Minister to take special note of the matter.