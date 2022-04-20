Doon Tibetan Community To Observe National Uprising Day On March 10

Dehradun: Tibetans all over the world commemorate 10th March as the Tibetan National Uprising day. It was on 10th March 1959 at Lhasa in Tibet, thousands of Tibetans rose up against the illegal occupation of Tibet by the Communist China. Because of this occupation 1.2 million Tibetans lost their lives and 6000 monasteries were destroyed, forests were ruined and Tibetan way of life and cultural roots were discriminated. More than 80,000 Tibetans escaped brutal repression following His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama's exile to India in the year 1959. In the present condition, Tibetans are suffering repression and there is no freedom in Tibet under the Communist China government. As on date a total of 145 Tibetans, especially young men and women as well as young monks and nuns has self immolated calling for the early return of His Holiness The Great 14th Dalai Lama to Tibet and genuine freedom in Tibet.

To commemorate the 58th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, Doon Tibetan community will observe 10th March 2017 with peaceful public function from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tibetan market, Pant road, in Dehradun, (UK).