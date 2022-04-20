Doon plays host to first-ever Spanish thriller remake in 4 regional languages

Dehradun (The Hawk): Remake of the critically acclaimed Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes is being shot in four regional languages in several parts of Dehradun. The movie, which gained massive recognition in Europe, is being filmed in Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, four separate multilingual films out of a single remake are being shot simultaneously, and that too in a stipulated time period.

The upcoming multi-starrer regional films have on board some of the most popular names of the film industry, such as Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, Indian actress Manjari Fadnis, actress Usha Nadkarni of the Pavitra Rishta fame, actress Esha Chawla, Tamil actress Gayathrie Shankar, actress PA Tulasi, actor & comedian Brahmanandam, film & TV actor Anant Jog, Telugu actor Sunil Varma, actor Indrajit Chakravarty, Bengali actor Sean Banerjee, Marathi actors Pushkar Jog and Saurabh Gokhale, Tamil actor Harish Uthaman and actor Himanshu Soni of Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame.

The upcoming multilingual films are being produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, who has to his credit the popular 2019 Bollywood film 'Family of Thakurganj'. Singh made his debut as an actor in the web series 'Farrey', and will also be seen playing a pivotal role as a police inspector in all four multilingual remakes of Julia's Eyes.

Sharing his views, Ajay Kumar Singh said, "We are very excited to finally have the remakes of Julia's Eyes on the floor. The entire team couldn't have been much happier to have such a beautiful shooting location other than Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is thrilling to work with some of the most successful stars of the cinema industry."

The remakes are the directorial debut of renowned Bollywood cinematographer Kabir Lal, who is recognized for his work in more than 100 Bollywood films, namely Taal, Pardes, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Welcome Back, and more.

Talking about his debut venture, Kabir Lal said, "Julia's Eyes has an interesting screenplay, and the story would go well with any audience. Having worked in several films as a Cinematographer, I always wanted to try my hands on a multilingual film as a Director, and working on the remakes of such a highly acclaimed Spanish movie is one of the best ventures I could have entered into."

Out of the four multilingual films, the Bengali film Antardrishti and Marathi film Adrushya are currently being shot at various locations in and around Dehradun simultaneously. After the pack up of the aforementioned, the shooting of the Tamil and the Telugu films titled Un Paarvayil and Agochara, respectively, will commence.

Being made under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment, the multilingual remakes are about a woman who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the mysterious death of her already blind identical twin sister.

Shravani Shrikant Abhang, Ashok Laxman Palwe, Sanjay Bhadane, Rishita Pramanik, Ranjit Sen Choudhury, Santwana Bosu, and Pradip Moulik will also be seen in the multilingual films.



