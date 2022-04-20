Doon Defies Ban On Bursting Firecrackers Beyond 10 PM

Dehradun: The Supreme Court ban on bursting of firecrackers beyond 10 pm was openly violated here on Diwali night with police officials admitting only partial success in implementing the order.

Ten people were penalised in the city for defying the ban which reverberated with the sound of firecrackers till midnight.

"We challaned 10 persons caught bursting firecrackers beyond 10 pm from different areas of the city. We have not been able to get the number of people penalised in rural areas," Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti told PTI.

The Supreme court in its recent order had stated that crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Admitting that police could achieve only partial success in implementing the ban, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said total enforcement of a restriction like this is difficult as in many cases the violators are children. "Children can be warned or reprimanded but will you arrest them for this," he said.

Another explanation offered by the ADG was that the police cannot be everywhere and a violation of the ban can take place in any lane or bylane.

Keeping an eye on every nook and corner is not always possible, he said.

Police also has its limitations with law and order and people's safety being a priority, another police official requesting anonymity said.

"If there is a major fire somewhere, a brawl or a clash between two groups with a communal tinge to it they become our priority and in situations like this running after people bursting firecrackers beyond 10 pm has got to take a backseat," the official said.

He also suggested that a better option perhaps will be putting a total ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers. PTI