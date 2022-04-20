Meerut (The Hawk): Donation camp was organized in the B.Ed department of Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology. During this time, all the teachers of the department distributed clothes and essential basic items to the poor and deprived people with mutual support. In making the camp a success, the department's principal Dr. Sachin Kaushik and all the teachers and non-teaching staff had immense support.
Donation Camp Organized In MIET
April20/ 2022
