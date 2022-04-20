Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Autonomy Act against China's oppressive actions

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and executive order authorising sanctions against China for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

"Today, I signed legislation and an Executive Order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong," Trump said addressing media on Tuesday.

Trump said he signed Hong Kong Autonomy Act in the afternoon which will give powerful new tools to hold China responsible. The Act will allow the Trump administration to levy sanctions against foreign individuals and banks for contributing to the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy

The signing of the Act comes two weeks after imposition of the Hong Kong security Law.

"This law gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom. We have all watched what happened, not a good situation. Their freedom and rights have been taken away," Trump said at the Rose Garden press briefing.

The US President also signed an executive order ending the city's preferential trade treatment.

"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China," Trump said in a news conference outside the White House. "No special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies."

US Congress, early this month, unanimously passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.

(ANI)