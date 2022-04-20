Donald Trump Respects Free Press, But It's A Two-Way Street: White House

Washington: The White House has defended President Donald Trump, as he continues to face the onslaught for his `enemy of the people` barb directed towards the press, saying that Trump has a healthy respect for the media, but it was a `two-way` street.

"I think the President has been very clear that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not represent his record accurately, and it is a concern to him," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a press briefing.

Spicer told the reporters that the President has "deep respect for the First Amendment (which guarantees Americans` free-speech rights) and the role of the press." However, he added, "It`s a two-way street."

"I think that the president understands that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not be completely accurate and fair in their coverage of what`s going on. I think that the President understands that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not be completely accurate and fair in their coverage of what`s going on," he added.

Meanwhile, eyes continue to pop across the globe with the Washington Post`s digital portal changing its masthead in a dramatic fashion, symbolising its intensifying fight with President Donald Trump over his war on certain sections of the American media.

The new masthead which read "Democracy Dies in Darkness", was clearly a message to Trump, who ever since being elected to power, has rained heavily on the Washington Post for its `anti-government` content.Trump clearly crossed a line with the press when he branded certain sections of the media as "enemy of the American people", which also included CNN and Washington Post. Trump had tweeted an earlier post which targeted the New York Times, CNN, NBC "and many more" media - and ended with the exclamation "SICK!" But he swiftly deleted that missive before reposting the definitive version - adding two more "enemies" to his blacklist.