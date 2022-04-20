Donald Trump Jr''s girlfriend tests COVID-19 positive

Washington: Kim Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top Trump campaign official, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

Guilfoyle, who travelled to Mount Rushmore to attend President Donald Trump''s July 4 kick-off address on Fridat, was not in contact with him and did not travel on Air Force One, Politico news said in a report.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said in a statement on Friday: "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She''s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she''s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.

"Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is cancelling all public events."

Guilfoyle however, did not have coronavirus symptoms prior to the rally, Politico news quoted a New York Times report as saying.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who now works for the Trump campaign, is the latest person close to the President to test positive for coronavirus.

In May, a member of the US military who worked in the White House tested positive for the virus.

Days later, Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence''s spokeswoman, also tested positive.

Last weekend, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were spotted without a mask at a crowded party in the Hamptons, the New York Post reported.

--IANS