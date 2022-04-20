Donald Trump declares PM Modi support, drags India into US electoral minefield

New York: President Donald Trump has dragged India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a possible minefield of US politics by asserting that India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi give him "great support" in the context of the US elections where foreign involvement is a sore point.

"We have great support from India, we have great support from Prime Minister Modi, and I would think that the people, the Indian people would be voting for Trump," he said on Friday when asked about the Indian American vote.

A reporter referred to a video "Four More Years" targeting Indian Americans that was released during the Republican National Convention and was retweeted by his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., and asked if the community would vote for him.

"I do," Trump said. "We had an event in Houston, as you know, and it was a fantastic event. I was invited by Prime Minister Modi, this was massive, this was where they play football, Houston football team, It was incredible. It was actually incredible. The prime minister could not have been more generous." —IANS