Donald Trump's Muslim Ban Idea Pushes Republicans Toward Chaos

Washington: Donald Trump's plan to ban Muslims from entering the United States is shoving the Republican Party to the edge of chaos, abruptly pitting party leaders against their own presidential front-runner and jeopardising their longtime drive to attract minorities. Unbowed, Trump fired a searing warning yesterday via Twitter to fellow Republicans carping about his proposal. A majority of his supporters, he tweeted, would vote for him if he left the party and ran as an independent. The crossfire between Trump and frustrated Republicans became a media blur the day after the billionaire businessman announced his plan. Beleaguered 2016 rivals condemned his proposal and complained that his divisive positions were dominating attention in the crowded Republican contest. Party elders, meanwhile, warned that too much criticism might indeed push him to launch a third-party bid that could hand the presidential election to the Democrats. And Republicans up for re-election in the Senate grew terse in the Capitol hallways as they were asked again and again to respond to Trump's remarks � a glimpse of their political futures if the former reality show star captures the Republican nomination. "This is not conservatism," declared House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Republican Party's top elected leader. "What was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for. And more importantly, it's not what this country stands for." Meanwhile, Secretary of State John Kerry today said that Trump's rhetoric is complicating US diplomacy. "I stay out of politics," he told reporters in Paris. "But on this one I have to say something because it involves my job, it involves our country." He said that IS, also known as ISIS or Daesh, "is not Islam and there are courageous Muslims around the world in the Middle East and elsewhere standing up to it." Kerry said that "what Mr Trump has said runs contrary" to US values of religious tolerance "and makes our job of reaching out to people and sharing America just that much more complicated and that much more difficult. And that's about as diplomatic as I can be about it." One by one, Republican officials across the country lashed out at Trump's plan, which calls for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" to help quell the threat of terrorism. But party leaders are well aware that he could leave the party, run as an independent and challenge the party's presidential nominee next year. It's a threat they have long feared. The Republican Party, said Jeb Bush adviser Ana Navarro, is stuck between "a rock and a jerk" less than eight weeks before the first primary-season votes are cast in Iowa.

Washington: The popularity rating of controversial US presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to soar even though he is facing a global backlash for his call for a ban on the entry of Muslims into the country. As per the latest poll released yesterday by Fox News in the key swing State of South Carolina, Trump leads with 35 per cent among Republican primary voters. Trump's nearest rival Ben Carson is a whopping 20 points behind with 15 per cent, followed by Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio with both receiving 14 per cent each. As per the national average compiled by RealClearPolitics.Com, Trump, 69, has a popularity rating of 29.3 per cent against Cruz's 15.5 per cent. But Trump continued to be slammed by his political opponents and leaders from his own political party, for his argument that Muslims be denied entry into the US. "Donald Trump you know he does traffic in prejudice and paranoia. It's not only shameful, it's dangerous. So when he says he wants to stop all Muslims from entering the United States, that runs counter to what I and others who have actually been in the Situation Room, making hard choices, know we have to do," Hillary Clinton, the leading Democratic presidential candidate said. "We have to enlist help from American Muslims, Muslims around the world in defeating the radical jihadists and the hateful ideology that they represent. Instead Donald Trump is supplying them with new propaganda. He is playing right into their hands," she said. However, Trump said his proposal was acting in the Islamic community's best interests. "I'm doing good for the Muslims," Trump told CNN in an interview. "Many Muslim friends of mine are in agreement with me. They say, 'Donald, you brought something up to the fore that is so brilliant and so fantastic'," he said. Trump, however received support from Sarah Palin, former Alaska Governor. "Herd mentality running rampant with hypocritical and/or naive pundits trying to crush Donald Trump because he's committed to clobbering the bad guys, and putting the good guys first," she said. "Trump's temporary ban proposal is in the context of doing all we can to force the Feds to acknowledge their lack of strategy to deal with terrorism," Palin said. In a lead article, The Washington Post said such rhetoric is part of Trump's campaign strategy. Trump often provokes a fresh, whiplash-inducing controversy that eclipses the current one, triggering a new round of free media coverage that cements his place at the forefront of the news cycle, The Washington Post reported.