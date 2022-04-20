Donal Bisht: I'm not an attention seeker

Mumbai: Confidence and enjoying attention define her role in the upcoming web series, "The Socho Project". She plays the superstar Sasha Pink.

"Sasha Pink is one of the most talked-about characters in the show. She is a superstar and, whatever she does, she is always talked about; and she loves to be the centre of attention. She's also confident about her talent, and owns it like a boss!" said Donal.

The character she is playing in the Abhigyan Jha-directed show is in no way related to her real personality.

"I'm actually very different from this character. Even on the set, when I'd get ready and come to shoot, people would go like, 'Okay, You're not looking like Donal! You're not behaving like Donal!' So although I'm a confident person, I'm not an attention seeker at all or do anything that would attract eyeballs," she said.

"I'm a very easy-going, and calm person, and if I may say, innocent in many ways. And then there's Sasha who's totally over the top, and knows the music industry inside out. So when I'd enter the set dressed up as Sasha, people would go like 'Okay, she's Sasha Pink, she can do anything now!' And the moment I'd take off my makeup, people would be like okay, there is the Donal we know," Donal added.

She continued: "What's funny is that initially people on the set would discuss and wonder why I was given the role of Sasha, because I am sweet and polite unlike the edgy trait of the character."

But Donal said although Sasha is edgy in many ways, she is not a negative person. "What may be negative is the portrayal of life in the music industry. I would say it is about situations and circumstances. I'd say there are grey characters in the series; but the characters that are very real," she said.

