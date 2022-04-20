Donal Bisht launches campaign to uplift spirits of fellow actors

Mumbai: Actress Donal Bisht has been spreading the message of positivity throughout the lockdown period. She has now launched a campaign to help uplift the spirits of her fellow actors.

"I think the lockdown has been hard on everyone and has taken a toll on many. I understand how it took a toll on people''s emotional health. When one slips into a negative mindset, it''s hard to think of positive aspects in life. That''s why I created the Pledge to be Positive campaign, to help encourage everyone to stay positive and be in high spirits. I''m aware that the times are hard, but all we can do is try to stay positive, and hope for better days," she said.

"I also think that one should focus on their blessings, not one''s flaws. And to make the most out of the present, and not to worry too much about the future. And that true happiness comes from within, and not from external sources; and to not expect too much, as that''ll just weigh one down. I think this campaign is a reminder the industry needs right now," added the "Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop" actress.

This isn''t the first time the actress has launched a campaign to create mental health awareness. Donal had previously launched an initiative so she could help her social media followers and fans through their emotional turmoil during the lockdown.

