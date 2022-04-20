Don't work for those who pay you less: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says instead of "complaining" about unequal remuneration, women should stop working with those who pay them less. "They complain about equal pay and I understand that. If you think you deserve something, fight for it and the best way to fight for it, is by not doing it. So don't work for those people who you think are not paying you enough. Don't complain about it," Sonam said during a session in 'Movie Mela' event at the 17th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. During a different session at the same event, "Piku" star Deepika Padukone said she was not "unhappy" with her pay, but believed there should be "some semblance when it comes to the current generation of stars." Sonam, 30, also said she is a "complete feminist" and there is nothing to feel shy about it. "I am a complete feminist.. .being a feminist is to understand that it's not about boys and girls, it's about being who you are, not being afraid, and standing up for what you believe is right," she said. Earlier, actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif were criticised for their remarks that they are "not feminists" but believe in equality. Recently, "Shaandaar" star Alia Bhatt said she was a "part-feminist." Sonam, who will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", considers her father Anil Kapoor a "feminist" too, because he treats her as a "strong capable individual." "My father is the best person I know because he encourages me and my sister. He treats me as a strong capable individual and for that he is a feminist. He believes that these girls are more than capable of doing a lot of things which a lot of people are not," the actress said. "I have never been afraid of being who I am, so for me, my father is a feminist in that way," she added.