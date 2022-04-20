Don't want to be known just for kissing: Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai: TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who was seen in a bold avtaar in his last release �Hate Story 2�, admits he was offered similar roles but is trying his best not to get typecast. "I will try my best to do different films. After 'Hate Story 2', I was being offered films of the same genre with too much of sexual content in it. I don't want to be known just for my kissing so I want to focus on my acting. "I don't want to get typecast so I am doing different films. Its difficult for an actor to come out of it," the actor said and added that he wants to "do a family film." Jay will now be seen in �Ek Paheli Leela� with actress Sunny Leone but the actor assures that clarifies that he doenst have sensuous scenes in this film. "In this film I have not been presented like I was presented in 'Hate Story 2'. In that film, i was shown as a sexy lover boy but '...Leela' is different. I am not doing any sensual scenes with anyone in this film," he said. "I want to be known for my acting and I want to be in news for my work," he added. Directed by Bobby Khan, �Ek Paheli leela� also features Rajneesh Duggal, Rahul Dev, Mohit Ahlawat among others. IANS