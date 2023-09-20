Don't treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to 'wounded' mother nature: Prez

New Delhi: The President of India Droupadi Murmu, who lamented that Mother Nature has been "deeply wounded" by human misdeeds on Wednesday, asked everyone not to handle the human rights issue in isolation and requested "equal attention" to nursing the natural environment.

She spoke at Vigyan Bhawan during the biennial summit of national human rights institutions of the Asia Pacific and urged people to rediscover their love of environment "before it is too late" to save and improve it.

She also mentioned ensuring a minimum of 33% female representation in local body elections in her speech. A more joyful coincidence is that recently, plans have been forming to create quotas for women in both state legislatures and the national parliament. For gender equality, it will be the most revolutionary movement of our time. Her comments accompanied a law that would grant women a 33% quota in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, which had just been introduced the day before. On Wednesday, the law was nearly unanimously approved by the House of Representatives.—Inputs from Agencies