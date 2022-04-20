Don't think there is need to resurrect my career: Vidya

Mumbai:�She was at the top of her game a few years back with films like "The Dirty Picture", "Kahaani" and then came a phase where her films did not do well, but actress Vidya Balan says she doesn't feel the need to resurrect her career. Vidya brought back the wave of women-centric films in the Hindi film industry. But her later films like "Ghanchakkar", "Bobby Jasoos" and "Humari Adhuri Kahani" failed to create box office magic. The actress is now all charged up now as her film "Te3n" releases today. Later this year, her much-awaited film "Kahaani 2" is slated for release. "With every film you have hopes. I see hits and flops as part of career. It is not possible to have only hit or flop films. I don't think there is a need to resurrect my career in any way," Vidya told PTI. "But I am hoping it ('Kahaani 2') does well. I am doing work and I am happy about it. I don't get worried about the fate of a film any more." The National Award-winning actress says change is constant, as one can't be there up in the game always. "Two years back I was supposedly at the top of my game and then few films did not work. But these things are cyclical. When you look at the career of Mr Amitabh Bachchan, he has had so many ups and downs in his career but Mr Bachchan is Mr Bachchan," she said. The "Paa" actress gets disheartened with failure, but she believes in focusing on doing good work. "The only answer to all that (hit and flop) is just keep working. I am a human being, I do feel bad and low about it (failure). But then you pull yourself out of it because tomorrow is another day and you have to do something else." Vidya will be seen as a cop in director Ribhu Dasgupta's "Te3n", that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "In case of 'Te3n', everyone knows I am not there in the film throughout. I have not promoted the film, I am just doing interviews. I think today this much is required. If the producer feels if someone (actor) talks about a film and if it can bring audience to theatres, then why not do it. I would like to do it," she said. For her role of a cop, the 38-year-old actress had initially expressed her desire to wear the police uniform. But the makers made her understand that it was not required. "We all have seen policemen in life. We have enough references of cops both from real and reel life. I did not do any special research. I learnt to drive those old police jeeps. Sujoy Ghosh (film's producer) was my trainer, he helped me," Vidya said.