Don't Teach Us Politics: Akhilesh To Congress

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Congress not to give his party lessons in politics, because the SP knew how to deal with its adversaries. He was reacting to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comment that her party was not eating into the votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally, Yadav said that the Congress had always governed like the BJP. "They are both the same. If India is facing unemployment due to wrong policies of the Congress, the BJP has only taken those forward and made the situation even worse," he added. Yadav said: "The Congress party has stood together with the individual, who got a CBI inquiry ordered against Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and his family for disproportionate assets. But look at our large-heartedness, we still spared two seats for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh." --IANS