Don't take any step that undermines sports: Union minister Anurag Thakur tells wrestlers; Oppn slams govt

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged the protesting wrestlers to wait for the investigation to conclude rather than taking any action that could weaken sports or harm athletes. Even as political parties stepped up attack on the government over the issue.

The Delhi Police have reported to the court that they are currently reviewing the cases submitted by the female wrestlers. The police department explained why it deleted three tweets on the case: it would be against procedure to say anything before the report is presented to court.

Thakur urged the wrestlers to have patience and trust in the Supreme Court, the Sports Ministry, and the Delhi police after they threatened to immerse their medals in the river Ganga the day before. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of grapplers. —Inputs from Agencies