Don't Stifle Democratic Voices: Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician and founder of the MNM party Kamal Haasan on Thursday urged the Chennai Police Commissioner not to stifle democratic voices at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to be held here.

In a tweet the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader said: "My request is, to the Indian who is sitting on the Commissioner of Police Chennai's chair. Please do not stifle Democratic voices to be raised at Valluvar Kottam today (Thursday)."

People from different walks of life like students, youth, women organisations, Muslim organisations and others are expected to participate in the protest.

"We expect about 300-400 people to participate in the protest. People belonging to various organisations, social activists, Sri Lankan refugees and others are expected to participate in the protest," Mohammed Ghouse, State Secretary, Welfare Party of India, told IANS.

–IANS