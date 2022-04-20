Don't spoil it for others: 'Avengers' directors in letter to fans

'Avengers: Infinity War' directors Joe and Anthony Russo have penned a letter appealing fans to keep spoilers about the film to themselves.

Addressed to 'the greatest fans in the world', the sibling filmmakers said they want everyone to experience the film without facing spoilers.

"We're about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers," the duo wrote in a letter, posted on their Twitter account.

"We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film's global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film's true plot," they said.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is converging in the film with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and other superheroes reuniting to battle the biggest threat to the galaxy, Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin), who is after infinity stones.

There are hints that one or more superheroes won't survive the war but Marvel is keeping its cards close to its heart and the letter just proves how eager they are to keep things under wraps.

"We're asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you." —PTI



