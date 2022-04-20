Don't See B'desh-India Relations Through Prism Of Pak: Minister

Dhaka: Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu has asked the opposition parties to change their mind-sest and see the Bangladesh-India relations through the prism of Bangladesh and not trough the prism of Pakistan.

Without mentioning the name, he said here on Monday evening while inaugurating the three-day dialogue "Bangladesh-India Media Dialogue", organised by the Institute of Conflict, Law & Development Studies (ICLDS).

"one of the big parties in Bangladesh has been harbouring terrorism, communalism and fundamentalism and the party looks at the Bangladesh-India relations through the prism of Pakistan." That's a big problem," he said, in an oblique reference to BNP, which is often branded by some ministers and ruling party leaders as a pro-Pakistani party in Bangladesh.

He alleged that there was a political group that kept the issues between India and Bangladesh alive, never tried to solve them.

Citing the historical background of India-Bangladesh relations that began in 1971 when Indian Army shed blood for Bangladesh's Liberation.

"We have blood ties," he said, adding that he saw India as a development partner and with this attitude, "we can go forward."

He urged all to change the attitude of evaluating the bilateral relations and said: "We know our miseries, but we don't know our virtues. We don't know how to share our virtues".

"We must look forward jointly. There is no other way."

"Problems are there. In a family, there are problems. We need to solve them, don't keep those alive. That's the focus of the current two prime ministers," he said, adding that they are solving the issues one by one.

"The focus is to solve the issues, not to keep it pending. There is a very positive attitude."

He also highlighted the security challenges of the region and said within the SAARC, Pakistan was harbouring terrorists.

"The non-state actors and cross-boundary terrorists are sometimes linked with international terrorist groups and intelligence network of Pakistan," he said.

He said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed all the security concerns of India.

He identified poverty and communalism as two bombs of the two countries that he said needed "to diffuse to build a harmonious society."

"There is certain trust deficit and lack of confidence. But Bangladesh and India, if we are together, we rise together."

Gautam Lahiri, president of the Press Club of India, said they would discuss how the relations can be taken to a "logical height" during the dialogue.

"Mistrust is there, I can say. But how media can play the role to bridge the gap, would be the focus of discussion," he said.

Bangla daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, convener of the conference, said they invited 23 leading journalists of India.

We have seen wonderful relations in the last eight years. Still, we see a lot of gaps. The motive of our event is to interact with each other to give a good direction to the relations.

The visiting Indian journalists would meet the Prime Minister on Tuesday. They will also be taken to central Shaheed Minar at the zero hours of Feb 21 to lay a floral wreath to the language martyrs of 1952.

ICLDS Chairman Muhammad Zamir chaired the inaugural session. UNI