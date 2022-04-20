Don't miss your date with 'Supermoon' on Monday

New York: Spotting a full moon always reminds us of our loved ones and on Monday you should prepare yourself for the largest and brightest moon in nearly 70 years.

The upcoming "supermoon" on Monday will be the closest full moon to Earth since 1948 and people on Earth will not see another "supermoon" of this magnitude until 2034.

</script><script type="text/javascript"> window._ttf = window._ttf || []; _ttf.push({ pid : 23134 // INREAD ROS BUSINESS ,lang : "en" ,slot : '.story-content .p-content ><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> div, .story-content .p-content > div br, .story-content .p-content > p' ,format : "inread" ,mobile : false ,BTF : false ,css : "min-width:600px" }); (function (d) { var js, s = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; js = d.createElement('script'); js.async = true; js.src = '//cdn.teads.tv/media/format.js'; s.parentNode.insertBefore(js, s); })(window.document); </script><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_2_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_2_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_2'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_2_after'></div> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){var h=this,aa=function(){},ba=function(a){var b=typeof a;if("object"==b)if(a){if(a instanceof Array)return"array";if(a instanceof Object)return b;var c=Object.prototype.toString.call(a);if("[object Window]"==c)return"object";if("[object Array]"==c||"number"==typeof a.length&&"undefined"!=typeof a.splice&&"undefined"!=typeof a.propertyIsEnumerable&&!a.propertyIsEnumerable("splice"))return"array";if("[object Function]"==c||"undefined"!=typeof a.call&&"undefined"!=typeof a.propertyIsEnumerable&&!a.propertyIsEnumerable("call"))return"function"}else return"null";else if("function"==b&&"undefined"==typeof a.call)return"object";return b},k=function(a){return"string"==typeof a},ca=function(a,b,c){return a.call.apply(a.bind,arguments)},da=function(a,b,c){if(!a)throw Error();if(2<arguments.length){var d=Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments,2);return function(){var c=Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);Array.prototype.unshift.apply(c,d);return a.apply(b,c)}}return function(){return a.apply(b,arguments)}},ea=function(a,b,c){ea=Function.prototype.bind&&-1!=Function.prototype.bind.toString().indexOf("native code")?ca:da;return ea.apply(null,arguments)},fa=function(a,b){var c=Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments,1);return function(){var b=c.slice();b.push.apply(b,arguments);return a.apply(this,b)}},p=Date.now||function(){return+new Date},q=function(a,b){a=a.split(".");var c=h;a[0]in c||!c.execScript||c.execScript("var "+a[0]);for(var d;a.length&&(d=a.shift());)a.length||void 0===b?c=c[d]?c[d]:c[d]={}:c[d]=b};var ga=function(a,b,c,d,e){if(e)c=a+("&"+b+"="+c);else{var f="&"+b+"=",g=a.indexOf(f);0><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_3_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_3_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_3'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_3_after'></div>g?c=a+f+c:(g+=f.length,f=a.indexOf("&",g),c=0<=f?a.substring(0,g)+c+a.substring(f):a.substring(0,g)+c)}return 2E3<c.length?void 0!==d?ga(a,b,d,void 0,e):a:c};var ha=function(){var a=/[&-?#]exk=([^& ]+)/.exec(r.location.href);return a&&2==a.length?a[1]:null};var ia=String.prototype.trim?function(a){return a.trim()}:function(a){return a.replace(/^[-s-xa0]+|[-s-xa0]+$/g,"")},ka=function(a,b){var c=0;a=ia(String(a)).split(".");b=ia(String(b)).split(".");for(var d=Math.max(a.length,b.length),e=0;0==c&&e<d;e++){var f=a[e]||"",g=b[e]||"";do{f=/(-d*)(-D*)(.*)/.exec(f)||["","","",""];g=/(-d*)(-D*)(.*)/.exec(g)||["","","",""];if(0==f[0].length&&0==g[0].length)break;c=ja(0==f[1].length?0:parseInt(f[1],10),0==g[1].length?0:parseInt(g[1],10))||ja(0==f[2].length,0==g[2].length)||ja(f[2],g[2]);f=f[3];g=g[3]}while(0==c)}return c},ja=function(a,b){return a<b?-1:a>b?1:0};var la=function(a,b,c){if("array"==ba(b))for(var d=0;d<b.length;d++)la(a,String(b[d]),c);else null!=b&&c.push("&",a,""===b?"":"=",encodeURIComponent(String(b)))},ma=function(a,b,c){for(c=c||0;c<b.length;c+=2)la(b[c],b[c+1],a);return a},na=function(a,b){var c=2==arguments.length?ma([a],arguments[1],0):ma([a],arguments,1);if(c[1]){var d=c[0],e=d.indexOf("#");0<=e&&(c.push(d.substr(e)),c[0]=d=d.substr(0,e));e=d.indexOf("?");0>e?c[1]="?":e==d.length-1&&(c[1]=void 0)}return c.join("")};var oa=function(a){oa[" "](a);return a};oa[" "]=aa;var qa=function(a,b){var c=pa;return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(c,a)?c[a]:c[a]=b(a)};var ra=function(a,b){for(var c in a)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,c)&&b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)},ta=function(){var a=sa;if(!a)return"";var b=/.*[&#?]google_debug(=[^&]*)?(&.*)?$/;try{var c=b.exec(decodeURIComponent(a));if(c)return c[1]&&1<c[1].length?c[1].substring(1):"true"}catch(d){}return""};var xa=function(a,b){this.v=a;this.w=b},ya=function(a,b){this.url=a;this.o=!!b;this.depth=null};var za=function(a,b,c,d){a.addEventListener?a.addEventListener(b,c,d||!1):a.attachEvent&&a.attachEvent("on"+b,c)};var Aa=function(a,b,c,d,e){this.s=c||4E3;this.g=a||"&";this.I=b||",$";this.h=void 0!==d?d:"trn";this.S=e||null;this.m=!1;this.f={};this.N=0;this.c=[]},Ba=function(a,b){var c={};c[a]=b;return[c]},u=function(a,b,c,d){a.c.push(b);a.f[b]=Ba(c,d)},Ea=function(a,b,c,d){b=b+"//"+c+d;var e=Ca(a)-d.length-0;if(0><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_4_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_4_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_4'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_4_after'></div>e)return"";a.c.sort(function(a,b){return a-b});d=null;c="";for(var f=0;f<a.c.length;f++)for(var g=a.c[f],l=a.f[g],m=0;m<l.length;m++){if(!e){d=null==d?g:d;break}var n=Da(l[m],a.g,a.I);if(n){n=c+n;if(e>=n.length){e-=n.length;b+=n;c=a.g;break}else a.m&&(c=e,n[c-1]==a.g&&--c,b+=n.substr(0,c),c=a.g,e=0);d=null==d?g:d}}f="";a.h&&null!=d&&(f=c+a.h+"="+(a.S||d));return b+f+""},Ca=function(a){if(!a.h)return a.s;var b=1,c;for(c in a.f)b=c.length>b?c.length:b;return a.s-a.h.length-b-a.g.length-1},Da=function(a,b,c,d,e){var f=[];ra(a,function(a,l){(a=Fa(a,b,c,d,e))&&f.push(l+"="+a)});return f.join(b)},Fa=function(a,b,c,d,e){if(null==a)return"";b=b||"&";c=c||",$";"string"==typeof c&&(c=c.split(""));if(a instanceof Array){if(d=d||0,d<c.length){for(var f=[],g=0;g<a.length;g++)f.push(Fa(a[g],b,c,d+1,e));return f.join(c[d])}}else if("object"==typeof a)return e=e||0,2><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad'></div>e?encodeURIComponent(Da(a,b,c,d,e+1)):"...";return encodeURIComponent(String(a))};var Ha=function(a,b,c,d,e){if((d?a.R:Math.random())<(e||a.J))try{var f;c instanceof Aa?f=c:(f=new Aa,ra(c,function(a,b){var c=f,d=c.N++;a=Ba(b,a);c.c.push(d);c.f[d]=a}));var g=Ea(f,a.P,a.K,a.O+b+"&");g&&Ga(h,g)}catch(l){}},Ga=function(a,b,c){a.google_image_requests||(a.google_image_requests=[]);var d=a.document.createElement("img");if(c){var e=function(a){c(a);a=e;d.removeEventListener?d.removeEventListener("load",a,!1):d.detachEvent&&d.detachEvent("onload",a);a=e;d.removeEventListener?d.removeEventListener("error",a,!1):d.detachEvent&&d.detachEvent("onerror",a)};za(d,"load",e);za(d,"error",e)}d.src=b;a.google_image_requests.push(d)};var Ia=function(a,b,c){this.i=a;this.M=b;this.j=c;this.l=null;this.L=this.u;this.A=!1},Ja=function(a,b,c){this.message=a;this.fileName=b||"";this.lineNumber=c||-1},La=function(a,b,c){var d;try{d=c()}catch(g){var e=a.j;try{var f=Ka(g),e=a.L.call(a,b,f,void 0,void 0)}catch(l){a.u("pAR",l)}if(!e)throw g;}finally{}return d},v=function(a,b){var c=Ma;return function(){for(var d=[],e=0;e<arguments.length;++e)d[e]=arguments[e];return La(c,a,function(){return b.apply(void 0,d)})}};Ia.prototype.u=function(a,b,c,d,e){try{var f=e||this.M,g=new Aa;g.m=!0;u(g,1,"context",a);b instanceof Ja||(b=Ka(b));u(g,2,"msg",b.message.substring(0,512));b.fileName&&u(g,3,"file",b.fileName);0<b.lineNumber&&u(g,4,"line",b.lineNumber.toString());b={};if(this.l)try{this.l(b)}catch(F){}if(d)try{d(b)}catch(F){}d=[b];g.c.push(5);g.f[5]=d;var l;e=h;d=[];var m,n=null;do{b=e;var t;try{var X;if(X=!!b&&null!=b.location.href)b:{try{oa(b.foo);X=!0;break b}catch(F){}X=!1}t=X}catch(F){t=!1}t?(m=b.location.href,n=b.document&&b.document.referrer||null):(m=n,n=null);d.push(new ya(m||""));try{e=b.parent}catch(F){e=null}}while(e&&b!=e);m=0;for(var G=d.length-1;m<=G;++m)d[m].depth=G-m;b=h;if(b.location&&b.location.ancestorOrigins&&b.location.ancestorOrigins.length==d.length-1)for(m=1;m<d.length;++m){var ua=d[m];ua.url||(ua.url=b.location.ancestorOrigins[m-1]||"",ua.o=!0)}for(var va=new ya(h.location.href,!1),wa=d.length-1,G=wa;0<=G;--G){var H=d[G];if(H.url&&!H.o){va=H;break}}var H=null,$b=d.length&&d[wa].url;0!=va.depth&&$b&&(H=d[wa]);l=new xa(va,H);l.w&&u(g,6,"top",l.w.url||"");u(g,7,"url",l.v.url||"");Ha(this.i,f,g,this.A,c)}catch(F){try{Ha(this.i,f,{context:"ecmserr",rctx:a,msg:Na(F),url:l.v.url},this.A,c)}catch(Fc){}}return this.j};var Ka=function(a){return new Ja(Na(a),a.fileName,a.lineNumber)},Na=function(a){var b=a.toString();a.name&&-1==b.indexOf(a.name)&&(b+=": "+a.name);a.message&&-1==b.indexOf(a.message)&&(b+=": "+a.message);if(a.stack){a=a.stack;var c=b;try{-1==a.indexOf(c)&&(a=c+"-n"+a);for(var d;a!=d;)d=a,a=a.replace(/((https?:-/..*-/)[^-/:]*:-d+(?:.|-n)*)-2/,"$1");b=a.replace(/-n */g,"-n")}catch(e){b=c}}return b};var Oa=Array.prototype.indexOf?function(a,b,c){return Array.prototype.indexOf.call(a,b,c)}:function(a,b,c){c=null==c?0:0>c?Math.max(0,a.length+c):c;if(k(a))return k(b)&&1==b.length?a.indexOf(b,c):-1;for(;c<a.length;c++)if(c in a&&a[c]===b)return c;return-1},Pa=Array.prototype.forEach?function(a,b,c){Array.prototype.forEach.call(a,b,c)}:function(a,b,c){for(var d=a.length,e=k(a)?a.split(""):a,f=0;f<d;f++)f in e&&b.call(c,e[f],f,a)},Qa=Array.prototype.map?function(a,b,c){return Array.prototype.map.call(a,b,c)}:function(a,b,c){for(var d=a.length,e=Array(d),f=k(a)?a.split(""):a,g=0;g<d;g++)g in f&&(e[g]=b.call(c,f[g],g,a));return e};var w=function(a){Ra();this.enabled=Math.random()<a},Ra=h.performance&&h.performance.now?ea(h.performance.now,h.performance):p;var Sa,Ma,x=function(a,b){w.call(this,a);this.i=b};(function(){function a(){}a.prototype=w.prototype;x.$=w.prototype;x.prototype=new a;x.prototype.constructor=x;x.Z=function(a,c,d){for(var b=Array(arguments.length-2),f=2;f<arguments.length;f++)b[f-2]=arguments[f];return w.prototype[c].apply(a,b)}})();var Ta=function(a,b){for(var c in a)b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)},Ua=function(a,b){return null!==a&&b in a};var y;a:{var Va=h.navigator;if(Va){var Wa=Va.userAgent;if(Wa){y=Wa;break a}}y=""}var z=function(a){return-1!=y.indexOf(a)},Xa=function(a){for(var b=/(-w[-w ]+)-/([^-s]+)-s*(?:-((.*?)-))?/g,c=[],d;d=b.exec(a);)c.push([d[1],d[2],d[3]||void 0]);return c};var Ya=function(){return z("Trident")||z("MSIE")},A=function(){return(z("Chrome")||z("CriOS"))&&!z("Edge")},$a=function(){function a(a){var b;a:{b=d;for(var e=a.length,l=k(a)?a.split(""):a,m=0;m<e;m++)if(m in l&&b.call(void 0,l[m],m,a)){b=m;break a}b=-1}return c[0>b?null:k(a)?a.charAt(b):a[b]]||""}var b=y;if(Ya())return Za(b);var b=Xa(b),c={};Pa(b,function(a){c[a[0]]=a[1]});var d=fa(Ua,c);return z("Opera")?a(["Version","Opera"]):z("Edge")?a(["Edge"]):A()?a(["Chrome","CriOS"]):(b=b[2])&&b[1]||""},Za=function(a){var b=/rv: *([-d-.]*)/.exec(a);if(b&&b[1])return b[1];var b="",c=/MSIE +([-d-.]+)/.exec(a);if(c&&c[1])if(a=/Trident-/(-d.-d)/.exec(a),"7.0"==c[1])if(a&&a[1])switch(a[1]){case "4.0":b="8.0";break;case "5.0":b="9.0";break;case "6.0":b="10.0";break;case "7.0":b="11.0"}else b="7.0";else b=c[1];return b};var ab=function(){return z("iPhone")&&!z("iPod")&&!z("iPad")};var bb=z("Opera"),B=Ya(),cb=z("Edge"),C=z("Gecko")&&!(-1!=y.toLowerCase().indexOf("webkit")&&!z("Edge"))&&!(z("Trident")||z("MSIE"))&&!z("Edge"),db=-1!=y.toLowerCase().indexOf("webkit")&&!z("Edge"),eb=function(){var a=h.document;return a?a.documentMode:void 0},fb;a:{var gb="",hb=function(){var a=y;if(C)return/rv-:([^-);]+)(-)|;)/.exec(a);if(cb)return/Edge-/([-d-.]+)/.exec(a);if(B)return/-b(?:MSIE|rv)[: ]([^-);]+)(-)|;)/.exec(a);if(db)return/WebKit-/(-S+)/.exec(a);if(bb)return/(?:Version)[ -/]?(-S+)/.exec(a)}();hb&&(gb=hb?hb[1]:"");if(B){var ib=eb();if(null!=ib&&ib><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad_5'></div>parseFloat(gb)){fb=String(ib);break a}}fb=gb}var jb=fb,pa={},D=function(a){return qa(a,function(){return 0<=ka(jb,a)})},kb;var lb=h.document;kb=lb&&B?eb()||("CSS1Compat"==lb.compatMode?parseInt(jb,10):5):void 0;var E=function(a,b){this.width=a;this.height=b};E.prototype.clone=function(){return new E(this.width,this.height)};E.prototype.ceil=function(){this.width=Math.ceil(this.width);this.height=Math.ceil(this.height);return this};E.prototype.floor=function(){this.width=Math.floor(this.width);this.height=Math.floor(this.height);return this};E.prototype.round=function(){this.width=Math.round(this.width);this.height=Math.round(this.height);return this};E.prototype.scale=function(a,b){this.width*=a;this.height*="number"==typeof b?b:a;return this};!C&&!B||B&&9<=Number(kb)||C&&D("1.9.1");B&&D("9");var I=document,r=window;var mb=null,J=function(a,b){Ga(a,b,void 0)},nb=function(){if(!I.body)return!1;if(!mb){var a=I.createElement("iframe");a.style.display="none";a.id="anonIframe";mb=a;I.body.appendChild(a)}return!0};Sa=new function(){this.P="http:"===r.location.protocol?"http:":"https:";this.K="pagead2.googlesyndication.com";this.O="/pagead/gen_204?id=";this.J=.01;this.R=Math.random()};Ma=new Ia(Sa,"jserror",!0);new x(1E-4,Sa);var K=function(a,b){return v(a,b)};B&&D("9");!db||D("528");C&&D("1.9b")||B&&D("8")||bb&&D("9.5")||db&&D("528");C&&!D("8")||B&&D("9");var ob=0,L={},qb=function(a){var b=L.imageLoadingEnabled;if(null!=b)a(b);else{var c=!1;pb(function(b,e){delete L[e];c||(c=!0,null!=L.imageLoadingEnabled||(L.imageLoadingEnabled=b),a(b))})}},pb=function(a){var b=new Image,c,d=""+ob++;L[d]=b;b.onload=function(){clearTimeout(c);a(!0,d)};c=setTimeout(function(){a(!1,d)},300);b.src=""},rb=function(a){if(a){var b=document.createElement("OBJECT");b.data=a;b.width="1";b.height="1";b.style.visibility="hidden";var c=""+ob++;L[c]=b;b.onload=b.onerror=function(){delete L[c]};document.body.appendChild(b)}},sb=function(a){if(a){var b=new Image,c=""+ob++;L[c]=b;b.onload=b.onerror=function(){delete L[c]};b.src=a}},tb=function(a){a&&qb(function(b){b?sb(a):rb(a)})};var ub={H:"ud=1",G:"ts=0",X:"sc=1",C:"gz=1",D:"op=1",Y:"efp=1",W:"rda=1",U:"dcl=1",T:"ocy=1",B:"co=1",V:"mlc=1",F:"opp=1"};if(I&&I.URL){var sa=I.URL,vb=!(sa&&0<ta().length);Ma.j=vb}var M=function(a,b,c,d){za(a,b,v(d||"osd_or_lidar::"+b,c),void 0)},wb=function(a,b,c){if(!(0>=b)){var d=0,e=function(){a();d++;d<b&&r.setTimeout(v(c,e),100)};e()}};var xb=function(a,b){this.b=a||0;this.a=b||""},yb=function(a,b){a.b&&(b[4]=a.b);a.a&&(b[12]=a.a)};xb.prototype.match=function(a){return(this.b||this.a)&&(a.b||a.a)?this.a||a.a?this.a==a.a:this.b||a.b?this.b==a.b:!1:!1};xb.prototype.toString=function(){var a=""+this.b;this.a&&(a+="-"+this.a);return a};var zb=function(){var a=N,b=[];a.b&&b.push("adk="+a.b);a.a&&b.push("exk="+a.a);return b},Ab=function(a){var b=[];Ta(a,function(a,d){d=encodeURIComponent(d);k(a)&&(a=encodeURIComponent(a));b.push(d+"="+a)});b.push("24="+(new Date).getTime());return b.join("-n")},O=0,Bb=0,Cb=function(a,b){var c=0,d=r;try{if(d&&d.Goog_AdSense_getAdAdapterInstance)return d}catch(f){}var e=d.location&&d.location.ancestorOrigins;if(!(void 0===e||e&&e.length))return null;for(;d&&5>c;){try{if(d.google_osd_static_frame)return d}catch(f){}try{if(d.aswift_0&&(!a||d.aswift_0.google_osd_static_frame))return d.aswift_0}catch(f){}c++;d=b?0<d.location.ancestorOrigins.length&&d.location.origin==d.location.ancestorOrigins[0]?d.parent:null:d!=d.parent?d.parent:null}return null},Db=function(a,b,c,d,e,f,g){g=g||aa;if(10<Bb)r.clearInterval(O),g();else if(++Bb,r.postMessage&&(b.b||b.a)){if(f=Cb(!0,f)){g={};yb(b,g);g[0]="goog_request_monitoring";g[6]=a;g[16]=c;d&&d.length&&(g[17]=d.join(","));e&&(g[19]=e);try{var l=Ab(g);f.postMessage(l,"*")}catch(m){}}}else r.clearInterval(O),g()},Eb=function(a){var b=Cb(!1),c=!b;!b&&r&&(b=r.parent);if(b&&b.postMessage)try{b.postMessage(a,"*"),c&&r.postMessage(a,"*")}catch(d){}};var P=!1,Fb=function(a){if(a=a.match(/[-d]+/g))a.length=3};(function(){if(navigator.plugins&&navigator.plugins.length){var a=navigator.plugins["Shockwave Flash"];if(a&&(P=!0,a.description)){Fb(a.description);return}if(navigator.plugins["Shockwave Flash 2.0"]){P=!0;return}}if(navigator.mimeTypes&&navigator.mimeTypes.length&&(a=navigator.mimeTypes["application/x-shockwave-flash"],P=!(!a||!a.enabledPlugin))){Fb(a.enabledPlugin.description);return}try{var b=new ActiveXObject("ShockwaveFlash.ShockwaveFlash.7");P=!0;Fb(b.GetVariable("$version"));return}catch(c){}try{b=new ActiveXObject("ShockwaveFlash.ShockwaveFlash.6");P=!0;return}catch(c){}try{b=new ActiveXObject("ShockwaveFlash.ShockwaveFlash"),P=!0,Fb(b.GetVariable("$version"))}catch(c){}})();var Gb=z("Firefox"),Hb=ab()||z("iPod"),Ib=z("iPad"),Jb=z("Android")&&!(A()||z("Firefox")||z("Opera")||z("Silk")),Kb=A(),Lb=z("Safari")&&!(A()||z("Coast")||z("Opera")||z("Edge")||z("Silk")||z("Android"))&&!(ab()||z("iPad")||z("iPod"));var Q=function(a){return(a=a.exec(y))?a[1]:""};(function(){if(Gb)return Q(/Firefox-/([0-9.]+)/);if(B||cb||bb)return jb;if(Kb)return Q(/Chrome-/([0-9.]+)/);if(Lb&&!(ab()||z("iPad")||z("iPod")))return Q(/Version-/([0-9.]+)/);if(Hb||Ib){var a=/Version-/(-S+).*Mobile-/(-S+)/.exec(y);if(a)return a[1]+"."+a[2]}else if(Jb)return(a=Q(/Android-s+([0-9.]+)/))?a:Q(/Version-/([0-9.]+)/);return""})();var Nb=function(){var a=r.parent&&r.parent!=r,b=a&&0<="//tpc.googlesyndication.com".indexOf(r.location.host);if(a&&r.name&&0==r.name.indexOf("google_ads_iframe")||b){var c;a=r||r;try{var d;if(a.document&&!a.document.body)d=new E(-1,-1);else{var e=(a||window).document,f="CSS1Compat"==e.compatMode?e.documentElement:e.body;d=(new E(f.clientWidth,f.clientHeight)).round()}c=d}catch(g){c=new E(-12245933,-12245933)}return Mb(c)}c=(r.document||document).getElementsByTagName("SCRIPT");return 0<c.length&&(c=c[c.length-1],c.parentElement&&c.parentElement.id&&0<c.parentElement.id.indexOf("_ad_container"))?Mb(void 0,c.parentElement):null},Mb=function(a,b){var c=Ob("IMG",a,b);return c?c:(c=Ob("IFRAME",a,b))?c:(a=Ob("OBJECT",a,b))?a:null},Ob=function(a,b,c){var d=document;c=c||d;d=a&&"*"!=a?String(a).toUpperCase():"";c=c.querySelectorAll&&c.querySelector&&d?c.querySelectorAll(d+""):c.getElementsByTagName(d||"*");for(d=0;d<c.length;d++){var e=c[d];if("OBJECT"==a)a:{var f=e.getAttribute("height");if(null!=f&&0<f&&0==e.clientHeight)for(var f=e.children,g=0;g<f.length;g++){var l=f[g];if("OBJECT"==l.nodeName||"EMBED"==l.nodeName){e=l;break a}}}f=e.clientHeight;g=e.clientWidth;if(l=b)l=new E(g,f),l=Math.abs(b.width-l.width)<.1*b.width&&Math.abs(b.height-l.height)<.1*b.height;if(l||!b&&10<f&&10<g)return e}return null};var R=0,Pb="",Qb=[],S=!1,T=!1,U=!1,Rb=!0,Sb=!1,Tb=!1,Ub=!1,Vb=!1,Wb=!1,Xb=!1,Yb=0,Zb=0,V=0,ac=[],N=null,bc="",cc=[],dc=null,ec=[],fc=!1,gc="",hc="",ic=(new Date).getTime(),jc=!1,kc="",lc=!1,mc=["1","0","3"],W=0,Y=0,nc=0,oc="",pc=!1,qc=!1,sc=function(a,b,c){S&&(Rb||3!=(c||3)||Ub)&&rc(a,b,!0);if(U||T&&Tb)rc(a,b),T=U=!1},tc=function(){var a=dc;return a?2!=a():!0},rc=function(a,b,c){if((b=b||bc)&&!fc&&(2==Y||c)&&tc()){for(var d=0;d<Qb.length;++d){var e=uc(Qb[d],b,c),f=a;Sb?tb(e):J(f,e)}Wb=!0;c?S=!1:fc=!0}},vc=function(a,b){var c=[];a&&c.push("avi="+a);b&&c.push("cid="+b);return c.length?"//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/activeview?"+c.join("&"):"//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/activeview"},uc=function(a,b,c){c=c?"osdim":U?"osd2":"osdtos";a=[a,-1<a.indexOf("?")?"&id=":"?id=",c];"osd2"==c&&T&&Tb&&a.push("&ts=1");a.push("&ti=1");a.push("&",b);a.push("&uc="+nc);jc?a.push("&tgt="+kc):a.push("&tgt=nf");a.push("&cl="+(lc?1:0));Xb&&(a.push("&lop=1"),b=p()-Yb,a.push("&tslp="+b));b=a.join("");for(a=0;a<cc.length;a++){try{var d=cc[a]()}catch(e){}c="max_length";2<=d.length&&(3==d.length&&(c=d[2]),b=ga(b,encodeURIComponent(d[0]),encodeURIComponent(d[1]),c))}2E3<b.length&&(b=b.substring(0,2E3));return b},Z=function(a){if(gc){try{var b=ga(gc,"vi",a);nb()&&J(mb.contentWindow,b)}catch(c){}0<=Oa(mc,a)&&(gc="")}},wc=function(){Z("-1")},yc=function(a){if(a&&a.data&&k(a.data)){var b;var c=a.data;if(k(c)){b={};for(var c=c.split("-n"),d=0;d<c.length;d++){var e=c[d].indexOf("=");if(!(0>=e)){var f=Number(c[d].substr(0,e)),e=c[d].substr(e+1);switch(f){case 5:case 8:case 11:case 15:case 16:case 18:e="true"==e;break;case 4:case 7:case 6:case 14:case 20:case 21:case 22:case 23:case 24:case 25:e=Number(e);break;case 3:case 19:if("function"==ba(decodeURIComponent))try{e=decodeURIComponent(e)}catch(l){throw Error("Error: URI malformed: "+e);}break;case 17:e=Qa(decodeURIComponent(e).split(","),Number)}b[f]=e}}b=b[0]?b:null}else b=null;if(b&&(c=new xb(b[4],b[12]),N&&N.match(c))){for(c=0;c<ec.length;c++)ec[c](b);b&&(c=100*b[25],"number"==typeof c&&!isNaN(c)&&(window.document["4CGeArbVQ"]=c|0));void 0!=b[18]&&(Ub=b[18],Ub||2!=V||(V=3,xc()));qc&&void 0!=b[7]&&0<b[7]&&(c=r,d="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/gen_204?id=ac_opp&vsblt="+b[7],Sb?tb(d):J(c,d),qc=!1);c=b[0];if("goog_acknowledge_monitoring"==c)r.clearInterval(O),W=2;else if("goog_get_mode"==c){W=1;d={};N&&yb(N,d);d[0]="goog_provide_mode";d[6]=Y;d[19]=oc;d[16]=T;try{var g=Ab(d);a.source.postMessage(g,a.origin)}catch(l){}r.clearInterval(O);W=2}else"goog_update_data"==c?(bc=b[3],++nc):"goog_image_request"==c&&(sc(r,b[3]),b[5]||b[11]||Z("0"));if("goog_update_data"==c||"goog_image_request"==c)(1==Y||2==Y||S)&&b[5]&&(a=1==b[15]&&"goog_update_data"==c,Tb=!0,Z("1"),hc&&tc()&&(g=hc,nb()&&J(mb.contentWindow,g),hc=""),S&&!a&&(rc(r,void 0,!0),Vb=!0,Zb=p()),3==V&&(V=4,xc()),S||1!=Y||(fc=!0)),(1==Y||2==Y||S)&&b[11]&&(T=!1,Z("3"),S&&(rc(r,void 0,!0),1==V&&Ub&&(V=2)))}}},xc=function(){var a=r,b=V;0!=b&&1!=b&&zc(a,"osdim","zas="+b)},zc=function(a,b,c){var d=[];Pb&&d.push("avi="+Pb);d.push("id="+b);d.push("ovr_value="+R);Xb&&d.push("lop=1");N&&(d=d.concat(zb()));d.push("tt="+((new Date).getTime()-ic));d.push(c);a.document&&a.document.referrer&&d.push("ref="+encodeURIComponent(a.document.referrer));try{J(a,"//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/gen_204?"+d.join("&"))}catch(e){}},Ac=function(){sc(r);Z("0");2><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad_6'></div>W&&!T&&2==Y&&zc(r,"osd2","hs="+W)},Bc=function(){var a={};yb(N,a);a[0]="goog_dom_content_loaded";var b=Ab(a);try{wb(function(){Eb(b)},10,"osd_listener::ldcl_int")}catch(c){}},Cc=function(){var a={};yb(N,a);a[0]="goog_creative_loaded";var b=Ab(a);wb(function(){Eb(b)},10,"osd_listener::lcel_int");lc=!0},Dc=function(a){if(k(a)){a=a.split("&");for(var b=a.length-1;0<=b;b--){var c=a[b],d=ub;c==d.H?(Rb=!1,a.splice(b,1)):c==d.C?(V=1,a.splice(b,1)):c==d.G?(T=!1,a.splice(b,1)):c==d.D?(Sb=!0,a.splice(b,1)):c==d.B?(pc=!0,a.splice(b,1)):c==d.F&&(qc=!0,a.splice(b,1))}oc=a.join("&")}},Ec=function(){if(!jc){var a=Nb();a&&(jc=!0,kc=a.tagName,a.complete||a.naturalWidth?Cc():M(a,"load",Cc,"osd_listener::creative_load"))}};q("osdlfm",K("osd_listener::init",function(a,b,c,d,e,f,g,l,m,n){R=a;gc=b;hc=d;S=f;g&&Dc(g);T=f;1==l?ac.push(947190538):2==l?ac.push(947190541):3==l&&ac.push(947190542);N=new xb(e,ha());M(r,"load",wc,"osd_listener::load");M(r,"message",yc,"osd_listener::message");Pb=c||"";Qb=[n||vc(c,m)];M(r,"unload",Ac,"osd_listener::unload");var t=r.document;!t.readyState||"complete"!=t.readyState&&"loaded"!=t.readyState?!Ya()||0<=ka($a(),11)?M(t,"DOMContentLoaded",Bc,"osd_listener::dcl"):M(t,"readystatechange",function(){"complete"!=t.readyState&&"loaded"!=t.readyState||Bc()},"osd_listener::rsc"):Bc();-1==R?Y=f?3:1:-2==R?Y=3:0<R&&(Y=2,U=!0);T&&!U&&-1==R&&(Y=2);N&&(N.b||N.a)&&(W=1,O=r.setInterval(v("osd_proto::reqm_int",fa(Db,Y,N,T,ac,oc,pc,void 0)),500));wb(Ec,5,"osd_listener:sfc")}));q("osdlac",K("osd_listener::lac_ex",function(a){cc.push(a)}));q("osdlamrc",K("osd_listener::lamrc_ex",function(a){ec.push(a)}));q("osdsir",v("osd_listener::sir_ex",sc));q("osdacrc",K("osd_listener::acrc_ex",function(a){dc=a}));q("osdpcls",K("osd_listener::acrc_ex",function(a){if(!a||r==r.top||fc||Wb&&!Vb)return!1;Xb=!0;a=/^(http[s]?:)?-/-//.test(a)?a:vc(a);if(Vb){var b=uc(a,bc,!0),c=p()-Zb,b=na(b,"tsvp",c),c=r;Sb?tb(b):J(c,b)}Qb.push(a);Yb=p();return!0}));}).call(this);</script><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad_7'></div><script type="text/javascript">osdlfm(-1,'','BPpi0CCwoWM_dL8yLvgTb-7DwCgAAAAAQATgByAEJwAIC4AIA4AQBoAYW','',771755870,true,'ocy-x3d1-x26ud-x3d1-x26la-x3d0-x26',3,'CAASFeRo3sCtPG0ieofIbKe2P9AIelukeQ','//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/activeview?avi-x3dBPpi0CCwoWM_dL8yLvgTb-7DwCgAAAAAQATgByAEJwAIC4AIA4AQBoAYW-x26cid-x3dCAASFeRo3sCtPG0ieofIbKe2P9AIelukeQ');</script><script>if (window.top && window.top.postMessage) {window.top.postMessage('{"googMsgType":"adpnt"}','*');}</script><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad_8'></div></body></html> {"uid":2,"hostPeerName":"http://www.business-standard.com","initialGeometry":"{-"windowCoords_t-":0,-"windowCoords_r-":1920,-"windowCoords_b-":1040,-"windowCoords_l-":0,-"frameCoords_t-":1216,-"frameCoords_r-":467.5,-"frameCoords_b-":1217,-"frameCoords_l-":466.5,-"styleZIndex-":-"auto-",-"allowedExpansion_t-":0,-"allowedExpansion_r-":0,-"allowedExpansion_b-":0,-"allowedExpansion_l-":0,-"xInView-":0,-"yInView-":0}","permissions":"{-"expandByOverlay-":true,-"expandByPush-":false,-"readCookie-":false,-"writeCookie-":false}","metadata":"{-"shared-":{-"sf_ver-":-"1-0-5-",-"ck_on-":1,-"flash_ver-":-"23.0.0-"}}","reportCreativeGeometry":false,"isDifferentSourceWindow":false}" scrolling="no" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" width="1" height="1" data-is-safeframe="true" style="border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;"><div class='hide inside-post-ad filler-ad-unit-inside-post' id='filler_ad_9'></div>

According to NASA, the moon's orbit around Earth is slightly elliptical so sometimes it is closer and sometimes it is farther away. When the moon is full as it makes its closest pass to Earth it is known as a supermoon.

At perigree - the point at which the moon is closest to Earth - the moon can be as much as 14 per cent closer to Earth than at apogee -- when the moon is farthest from our planet.

On Monday the moon will be at perigee just after dusk in India.

The full moon appears that much larger in diameter and because it is larger, it shines 30 per cent more moonlight onto the Earth.

"The difference in distance from one night to the next will be very subtle. Any time after sunset should be fine. Since the moon is full, it'll rise at nearly the same time as sunset. You don't have to stay up all night to see it, unless you really want to!" said Noah Petro, deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission.

This is actually the second of three supermoons in a row, so if the clouds do not cooperate for you this weekend, you will have another chance next month to see the last supermoon of 2016 on December 14.

--IANS