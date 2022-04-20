Don't know if America is ready for woman president: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has said she is not sure if the US is ready to elect its first woman president even as the Democratic presidential front-runner emphasised that there has been a "big improvement" in people's perception in this regard. "I really don't know. I think it's gotten better. I think there still is a very deep set of concerns that people have, which very often they're not even aware of or they couldn't articulate," Clinton, 68, said. The former First Lady and the top American diplomat who is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US was responding to question if the country is ready for it. "There's nothing overt about it in most instances. People are very convinced they want to vote for the right person. And then you know, you get little hints that maybe they're not as comfortable with a woman being in an executive position," Clinton said in an interview with Vogue magazine. "Especially in a big, rough-and-tumble setting like New York City or the United States of America. But I think it's changing. I've noticed a big improvement between now and the last time I ran," she said. Meanwhile, latest opinion polls said more women have shifted to her Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders. Clinton said she believes she is a better candidate. "I'd be a good president, having now watched it up close: my husband's administration, being in the Senate-especially after 9/11-being Secretary of State, spending a lot of time with the national security team and President Obama. I just have a lot of confidence in," Clinton said. "Some people run for president and they don't know what they don't know. Some people run for president and they know how hard the job is, but they may not be entirely convinced that this daunting task is one that can be taken on," Clinton said. "I know how hard it is, and I feel very ready and very confident to take it on," she added.