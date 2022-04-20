Don't ignore the problem of shortness of breathing after recovering from Covid: AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Don't ignore the problem of shortness of breathing after recovering from Covid. This is one of the major symptoms of post covid and in such a situation, immediate treatment is required.

Many people who have recovered from Corona and are negative, now symptoms of covid are emerging in them again. According to expert doctors, these are symptoms of post covid. Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh said that the complaints of chronic fatigue syndrome and shortness of breath are being seen prominently in many people who have been recovered from covid. Apart from this, there are complaints of difficulty in walking and chest pain due to 'normal lung capacity'. He said that all these are symptoms of post covid. He advised that such people require rehabilitation.



Dr. PK Panda Nodal Officer covid informed that on an average 10-12 post-Covid patients are being seen daily in the covid Screening OPD of AIIMS. Most of the patients have complaints of shortness of breath, heart and diabetes. He said that there is a need to pay special attention to the people who have recovered to avoid post covid. covid patients with asymptomatic symptoms can be prevented if they do regular breathing exercises and take a balanced and nutritious diet. But the lung problems in patients who have been on 'hyflow oxygen therapy' and ventilators can cause problems. Such patients should do breathing exercises on the advice of the doctor. If a person starts feeling short of breath or short of breath after walking a few steps, they should consult a cardiologist and seek treatment.

Dr. Panda said that people who have BP problem, uncontrolled sugar, kidney and heart related diseases are more at risk than post covid. Such people should be in regular contact with the doctor. In case of dizziness on standing, it is advisable to get the blood pressure checked and in case of convulsions in the extremities, it is advisable to take vitamin A, B complex and vitamin C after consulting a doctor. He said that the corona virus causes a lot of damage to the muscles when infected. In these conditions, the body starts feeling weak. Patients with such symptoms should include high protein foods in their diet. This strengthens the muscles.

Post-COVID conditions include all aspects of health that comes after COVID illness including the longer-term effects of COVID-19 treatment or hospitalization. There are at least seven body mechanisms to be considered why it comes to a COVID patient: inflammation/hyperinflammatory state; immune dysregulation/autoimmune; coagulation/vasculopathy; long term viral toxicity; autonomic dysfunction; metabolic; and maladaptation of the virus binding receptors in the body. Likely, many interact synergically. Dr. Panda said that to get rid of these symptoms, one has to sincerely follow rehabilitations for atleast 1-3months, given by the AIIMS Rishikesh protocol. Various symptoms can be cured, but few will stay that needs regular visit to doctors for solutions.