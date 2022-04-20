Don't crowd markets ahead of lockdown: Goa CM

Panaji: Even as Goa's market places and general stores witnessed a rush, a day ahead of the 14-day state level curfew, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged people to not rush out for panic shopping, saying all stores selling essential goods would be open every day from 7 am to 1 pm during the curfew period.

"Even though we have imposed a state curfew, for the next 15 days all essential services and stores will be open from 7 am to 1 pm. I have been watching on social media since morning, there are crowds in the markets and market places are packed," Sawant said in a video message.

"In the next 15 days, even though there is a janata curfew, all grocery stores and stores selling essential goods, will be open every morning. I urge people to not rush. There is risk of corona spreading," Sawant also said.

The state level curfew comes into place from 7 a.m. on May 9 and will be in place till May 23.

Goa currently has a positivity rate of more than 51 percent, the highest in the country.

On Friday alone, out of the 8,170 persons tested, 4,195 persons tested positive for Covid-19.

The state currently has 31,716 active cases, while 1,557 persons have died due to Covid-19 related complications.

--IANS