Don't compare me with Sunny Leone, I never did adult films: Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood's item girl Rakhi Sawant is in news again! Known for stirring controversies, this time Rakhi has made heads turn by stating that she has not done any adult film till date and so, she shouldn't be compared with Sunny Leone. Not just this, the drama queen also expressed that she should be compared with international artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Madonna instead, as she has achieved popularity because of her dance performances and reality shows. Mocking at Sunny Leone, Sawant said that the industry was doing a favour on her by paying her for her image makeover. Rakhi Sawant, who calls herself glamours and upfront, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming album �Jaan Bigdela�. Watch Rakhi's interview here: