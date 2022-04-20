Don''t take advance fees from students, Raj CM tells schools

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday ordered schools in the state in the not to take students'' fees in advance till the lockdown continues in the wake of COVID-19.

Addressing a meeting of education officials, via video conferencing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that schools will not debar any student from attending classes for reasons like non-payment of fees and directed that the schools should bar taking three months'' advance fee or any other charges from March 15 onwards during the current education session.

He also directed the schools to promote students of all classes except students of classes 10 and 12. The others will be promoted to the next higher class this year, he said adding that summer vacation should be declared in higher education and technical education institutes from April 15.

Gehlot also asked the officials to provide online classes and e-learning sessions so that students are regular in their studies.

School education Govind Singh Dotasara said that the school textbooks have been made available online. Work is in progress to make online content for students, he added.

Technical Education Minister Dr Subhash Garg said that a YouTube channel is being prepared to provide e-content to students in which more than 600 videos have been uploaded. Teachers have been instructed to upload remaining videos soon, he said.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary DB Gupta and Ministers including Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Dotasara and Garg.

--IANS