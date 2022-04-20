Don''t see why Euro 2020 can''t be played next year, says UEFA chief

London: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin feels Euro 2020, which was scheduled to be played from June 11, will definitely be played next year after it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Football across the world was severely hit due to the coronavirus outbreak as several tournaments and leagues were either postponed or cancelled altogether.

When asked if he would bet a million dollars that the European continental tournament will be played next year, Ceferin told The Guardian: "I would...I don''t know why it wouldn''t be. I don''t think that this virus will last forever. I think it will (change) sooner than many think.

Recently, German Bundesliga became the first European football league to welcome footballers back into the stadiums but fans had to be content with following the action on television or OTT platforms. Other leagues in Europe are also planning to restart their respective seasons behind closed doors.

Ceferin, however, believes football with fans will resume ''very soon'' but they will continue to follow all necessary protocols put forward by the authorities for the safety of everyone.

"It''s a serious situation but it is going down now and we are being more cautious. We know more about the virus and in general I''m an optimistic person," the UEFA President said.

"I don''t like this apocalyptic view that we have to wait for the second and third waves or even a fifth wave...people you know are likely to die one day, but do we have to be worried today? I don''t think so.

"We are ready and we will follow the recommendations of the authorities but I''m absolutely sure, personally, that good old football with fans will come back very soon," he added.

--IANS