Dominican Victor Estrella wins Ecuador ATP title

Quito: Dominican Republic's tennis player Victor Estrella won his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title after defeating Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the final of ATP 250 Open Quito tournament, held here. Estrella, who is 35-years old and is 73rd in ATP ranking, defeated Lopez 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5) in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes Sunday, reports Xinhua. The ATP 250 Open Quito tournament, which lasted a week, was held at Jacaranda Club, in northern Quito (at 2,800 metres above sea level). The tournament's prize money was $494,310, from which Estrella won $80,000 plus 250 ATP points. At the awards ceremony, the visibly emotional Estrella thanked his fans for their support and said the final match against Lopez, who was the favourite to win, had been "a very good one". IANS