Domestic passenger vehicle sales fall 50% in June

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales halved in June compared to the same period of last year, due to the economic turbulence caused by coronavirus crisis.

Accordingly, a total of 105,617 passenger vehicles were sold in June 2020 in India, 49.59 per cent lower than the 209,522 units sold during the like period of 2019.



According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), car sales in the country plunged 57.98 per cent to 55,497 units last month, compared to 132,077 units during the year ago period.

In a technical footnote, SIAM said the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.

