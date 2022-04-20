Domestic Help Accuses Uttarakhand Minister's Husband Of Luring Him To Donate Kidney

Dehradun: The domestic help of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya accused her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu of luring him to donate his kidney in exchange of money and a house.

Naresh Gangwar a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, who worked at Sahu's residence, alleged that the BJP leader's husband lured him to donate his kindey for money. Gangwar, complained about it in a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nainital.

Sahu, however, refuted the allegation and said that Gangwar donated his kidney willingly.

"Naresh (domestic help) agreed to donate his kidney willingly before 13-member committee," Sahu said. He further said that it was a politically motivated move as Gangwar was complaining about it after three years of his kidney donation.

Meanwhile, the police ordered for an inquiry into the matter and also sought a report on it.

"I have directed SHO, Haldwani to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit report, "SSP Nainital, J Khanduri said. ANI