Domestic flights in Pak to remain suspended till May 13

Islamabad: Pakistan''s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 13 (Wednesday) as part of the government plans to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

"As per the decision of the (government), the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Wednesday, May 13 at 11.59 p.m.," the CAA said in a tweet on Sunday.

The authority added that remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the evolving situation pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

--IANS