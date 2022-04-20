Domestic car sales grow by 4.99% in FY15

New Delhi: Domestic passenger car sales grew 2.64 percent to 1,76,011 units in March, from 1,71,491 units in the same month of last year. However, motorcycle sales last month dipped 5.22 percent to 8,59,521 units as against 9,06,901 units a year earlier, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Total two-wheeler sales in March declined by 0.84 percent to 13,23,184 units. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 2.14 percent to 65,470 units in March, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 0.15 percent to 16,75,432 units from 16,77,890 units in March 2014, it added. For the entire fiscal 2014-15, ended March 31, domestic car sales grew by 4.99 percent to 18,76,017 units as compared to 17,86,826 units in the 2013-14 fiscal. Total two-wheeler sales were up 8.09 percent for the 2014-15 fiscal at 160,04,581 units, up from 148,06,778 units in 2013-14. Motorcycle sales for the fiscal ended March 31, were up 2.50 percent to 107,43,549-units from 104,81,115 units in corresponding fiscal. Sales of commercial vehicles were down 2.83 percent to 6,14,961 units in 2014-15. Vehicle sales across categories were up 7.22 percent at 197,52,580 units in 2014-15 from 184,23,223 units in 2013-14 fiscal. PTI