$100M deal for another 4-yrs of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'

Melbourne: Kardashians has signed a 100 million dollar deal with E! for 4 more seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as well as spin-offs, including 'Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons'. According to New York Post, Kris Jenner secured the deal for herself and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, News.com.au reported. The huge deal doesn't include Bruce Jenner, as he previously confirmed that he will be leaving after the upcoming 10th season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. E!'s parent company, Comcast, said that they plan to save by spending less on content if its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable goes ahead. The Kardashians series has always been the highest rated reality show in TV history. ANI