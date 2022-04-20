Doing Sex Comedy Will Depend On Who Makes It And How: Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wants to try her hand at different genres in cinema, and she says she will be willing to do a sex comedy provided it is done aesthetically. Asked if she is comfortable doing a sex comedy, Jacqueline said: �I don�t know� It depends with the making it could be tricky there is a thin line so it actually depends on who is making it and how it�s being made.� The Sri Lankan beauty is also open to Hollywood films.�If it works out, I will definitely do it. We are moving into a time where cinema has become so globalised and actors have become globalised. I would love to be a part of as many different kinds of cinema as possible. �It�s interesting to work with different actors. I have done a Toronto film, British independent film� So it�s interesting. It would be amazing to get that kind of opportunity.� Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Dishoom. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Dishoom features John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Akshaye Khanna.