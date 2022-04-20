Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wants to try her hand at different genres in cinema, and she says she will be willing to do a sex comedy provided it is done aesthetically. Asked if she is comfortable doing a sex comedy, Jacqueline said: �I don�t know� It depends with the making it could be tricky there is a thin line so it actually depends on who is making it and how it�s being made.� The Sri Lankan beauty is also open to Hollywood films.�If it works out, I will definitely do it. We are moving into a time where cinema has become so globalised and actors have become globalised. I would love to be a part of as many different kinds of cinema as possible. �It�s interesting to work with different actors. I have done a Toronto film, British independent film� So it�s interesting. It would be amazing to get that kind of opportunity.� Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Dishoom. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Dishoom features John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Akshaye Khanna.
Showbiz
Doing Sex Comedy Will Depend On Who Makes It And How: Jacqueline Fernandez
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April14/ 2023